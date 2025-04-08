Bomb Scare Hoax on Jaipur-Mumbai Flight Sparks Police Investigation

A bomb threat left passengers on a Jaipur-Mumbai IndiGo flight in a state of panic after a note was found warning of an explosive device onboard. The flight, carrying 225 passengers, landed safely in Mumbai, where authorities immediately conducted a thorough search, ultimately determining that the threat was a hoax.

An official from the Airport Police Station stated that approximately 20 minutes after takeoff, a cabin crew member discovered the ominous note in the lavatory, sparking the emergency response. The note read, "Open it... Surprise, Bomb Is Waiting for you guys, not a joke."

Following the incident, an FIR was registered against an unnamed individual under sections 125, 351(4), and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation into the source of the threat continues as police seek to hold the perpetrator accountable for the public safety scare.

(With inputs from agencies.)