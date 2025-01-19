Chhattisgarh Cabinet Implements Strategic Reforms

The Chhattisgarh government announced big plans on Sunday, aimed at boosting the state's economy and social welfare. The cabinet, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has decided to disburse pending bonuses to over 27 lakh paddy farmers next month.

To aid the steel industry, the administration is offering a special relief package that includes a discount on energy charges. Moreover, the government is stepping up support for writers in financial need, providing up to Rs 50,000, and an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh to their families after their passing.

The state is also focusing on education with plans to train students in financial markets, and it continues to support housing via the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana'. Women's self-help groups will now manage ready-to-eat meal production in five districts.

