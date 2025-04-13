Marc Marquez Triumphs at Qatar Grand Prix Amid Collision Drama

In a thrilling display of skill and resilience, Ducati's Marc Marquez triumphed at the Qatar Grand Prix, overcoming an early collision with his brother Alex during the first lap. The incident, which caused damage to his bike, did little to deter the world-class rider.

Marquez, starting from pole position and fresh off a victory in Saturday's sprint, demonstrated his racing prowess as he crossed the finish line first at the Lusail International Circuit. His win at this venue marked his first since 2014, highlighting a triumphant return.

While the race was closely contested, Red Bull KTM's Maverick Vinales secured the second position, and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia rounded out the podium in third place. The gripping event thrilled spectators, proving once again the unpredictable nature of motorsport.

(With inputs from agencies.)