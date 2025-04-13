Delhi Police Crack Down on Infant Trafficking Ring

The Delhi Police have dismantled a suspected infant trafficking syndicate reportedly operating across the regions of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR, authorities announced on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials arrested three suspects, namely Yashmin, Anjali, and Jitender, and successfully rescued a male infant during the operation.

Following a tip-off, the police team engaged in an extensive operation that lasted over twenty days, involving the analysis of more than twenty phone numbers linked to the suspects.

The accused were captured in the Uttam Nagar area on April 8, after allegedly leaving the infant in a locked vehicle.

This criminal network targeted vulnerable families in Gujarat and Rajasthan, allegedly trafficking infants to affluent, childless couples in the Delhi-NCR area. Charges per infant ranged between Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh.

Police described Anjali as having a previous history of similar offenses, citing her earlier arrest by the CBI for human trafficking, added Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

The rescued child is currently under protection while efforts are made to locate his biological parents.

Investigations are actively underway to apprehend the suspected leader, Saroj, and to dismantle a network reportedly spanning multiple states, implicated in the trafficking of more than 35 infants.

(With inputs from agencies.)