BNI and EIB Partner in €100 Million Sustainable Cocoa Initiative for Côte d’Ivoire

The Banque Nationale d’Investissement (BNI) of Côte d’Ivoire and the European Investment Bank (EIB), with the support of the European Union (EU), have launched a €100 million financial partnership to revolutionize Côte d’Ivoire’s cocoa sector. This initiative focuses on fostering youth employment, advancing gender equality, and promoting environmental sustainability, all while ensuring compliance with new EU environmental and labor standards.

Transforming Cocoa Production in Côte d’Ivoire

This landmark initiative, supported by the EU Sustainable Cocoa Initiative, aims to reshape the country’s cocoa industry by promoting deforestation-free and economically sustainable practices. It also reinforces Côte d’Ivoire’s role as a global leader in sustainable cocoa production. Over 90% of the funds will be directed toward businesses in the cocoa sector, helping them adapt to stricter EU standards and combat systemic issues such as child labor and environmental degradation.

“By combining its expertise with BNI’s knowledge of the field and local roots, this ambitious initiative is set to transform the cocoa value chain into a model of sustainability,” said BNI CEO Youssouf Fadiga.

A Focus on Youth and Women

Recognizing the importance of inclusive growth, the project allocates at least 50% of the funds to firms led by young entrepreneurs or primarily employing youth. Women-owned and operated businesses are also prioritized through targeted financial support and capacity-building initiatives.

The partnership integrates a technical assistance program aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and cooperatives in the cocoa sector. This program focuses on equipping women entrepreneurs with the tools needed to create viable business models, secure financing, and comply with evolving EU regulations.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle emphasized, “This agreement not only enhances sustainable cocoa production but also advances entrepreneurship and employment among women and young people. It aligns perfectly with the Global Gateway strategy, ensuring Côte d’Ivoire’s cocoa sector evolves into a sustainable and equitable economic model.”

Supporting Broader Climate and Development Goals

This initiative complements the recently established partnership between BNI and Agence française de développement (AFD), which focuses on advancing climate-resilient, low-carbon economic projects and expanding women’s access to finance.

A Shared Vision for Sustainable Development

The financial partnership underscores the commitment of BNI and EIB to sustainable development. “This project is not an isolated operation but part of a shared vision,” said Fadiga. “With the EIB’s proven expertise in infrastructure and sustainability and BNI’s deep local knowledge, this initiative represents a transformative milestone for Côte d’Ivoire’s cocoa industry.”

European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela highlighted the broader implications of the project: “This initiative aligns with the Team Europe approach to create quality jobs, ensure sustainable supply chains, and build a better future for our partner countries.”

Long-Term Impact

The €100 million partnership is expected to significantly increase Côte d’Ivoire’s capacity to meet the growing global demand for sustainable cocoa while addressing critical social and environmental challenges. By promoting inclusive and environmentally responsible practices, the project paves the way for a thriving cocoa sector that benefits farmers, businesses, and communities alike.

This initiative represents a significant step in Côte d’Ivoire’s journey toward achieving sustainable agricultural transformation and fostering equitable economic growth.