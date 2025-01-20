Commodity Crunch: A Dive into Metal and Spice Rates

The latest report offers a detailed view of various metals and alloys priced per kilogram in India. Highlighted metals include copper, with cable scrap priced at INR 803, heavy scrap at INR 795, and utensils scrap at INR 735. CC Rod is listed at a higher price point of INR 845.

Brass prices show some variation, with sheet cutting at INR 573 and utensils scrap at INR 535. Aluminium's market value oscillates, with extrusion scrap at INR 209 and ingots at INR 259.

A glance at agricultural products reveals sugar rates, with S-30 and M-30 categories priced at INR 3620 to 3892. Spices also see fluctuations, with black pepper ranging from INR 660 to 735 in Mumbai, and ginger positioned differently in its bleached and unbleached forms.

