India's Railway Revamp: Modi Government Prioritizes Train Infrastructure Over Road

The Indian government plans to increase its federal budget allocation significantly for railway modernization while slightly raising funds for road infrastructure. The aim is to boost economic growth, tackle execution challenges, and expand its rail network, with plans for new high-speed trains and enhanced freight capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:40 IST
In the upcoming federal budget, India is set to significantly increase spending on modernizing its railways, according to government sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has prioritized infrastructure investment to drive economic growth, particularly in railways over roads, which face execution challenges.

The finance minister will reveal the 2025/26 budget on February 1, with expectations for substantial enhancements in railway operations.

