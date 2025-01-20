Left Menu

Empowering Communities: Dell's Solar Hubs Illuminate India's Digital Landscape

Dell Technologies, in partnership with NSDC and Learning Links Foundation, introduces seven Mobile Solar Community Hubs across India to enhance digital skills and development in underrepresented communities. These solar-powered hubs offer valuable tools and training, bridging the digital divide and fostering sustainable economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:04 IST
Representatives from Government of India, NSDC, Dell Technologies and Learning Links Foundation at the flag-off of the new Solar Community Hubs in Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI
Dell Technologies, alongside the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Learning Links Foundation, has unveiled seven new Mobile Solar Community Hubs in strategic locations across India, aimed at equipping marginalized communities with crucial digital skills. These hubs in East Godavari, Sawai Madhopur, West Sikkim, Hazaribagh, Ujjain, Gulbarga, and Palghar promise to connect underserved populations with developmental opportunities leveraging technology and renewable energy.

These hubs have already made significant impacts, offering a blend of digital and financial literacy, technical skills, career guidance, and entrepreneurial support. The introduction of solar-powered infrastructure ensures consistent access to educational resources while supporting sustainable energy use. With facilities equipped with devices like laptops and display screens, the hubs enable community members to engage in self-paced learning, thus addressing the digital divide and promoting digital economy inclusion.

The initiative underscores sustainable practices with solar panels and locally relevant training materials, aligning with responsible resource use. As a testament to Dell Technologies' commitment to community development, the project aims to enhance employability and skill levels among diverse groups, including youth, women, and veterans. This effort, in collaboration with NSDC and Learning Links Foundation, envisions a future where technology and education drive transformative societal change, fostering inclusive economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

