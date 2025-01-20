South Africa's Message to Davos: Partnership at Core of Economic Growth and Development

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the South African government’s dedication to fostering inclusive growth through partnerships that benefit all citizens. In his weekly newsletter, the President emphasized that collaboration with social partners is central to addressing the country's challenges and promoting sustainable development.

This week, President Ramaphosa leads South Africa's delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, where the country's priorities for its G20 Presidency will be outlined. Key messages include strengthening global partnerships and encouraging international stakeholders to collaborate with emerging markets for inclusive growth.

South Africa's G20 Agenda: A Focus on Cooperation

Under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, the nation aims to promote cooperation among member states on critical global issues. Beyond government-to-government collaboration, the agenda will extend to dialogue with civil society and non-governmental institutions.

Inspired by Brazil’s G20 Presidency in 2024, South Africa plans to convene a G20 Social Forum to engage representatives from various sectors, including business, labor, civil society, and the judiciary. This initiative underscores the importance of inclusivity in addressing global challenges.

Domestic Partnerships Driving Progress

President Ramaphosa reflected on the 7th Administration's commitment to fostering partnerships across society to tackle pressing issues:

Operation Vulindlela: A collaborative initiative uniting government departments to drive reforms in energy, logistics, telecommunications, and water infrastructure.

Presidential eThekwini Working Group: Formed to rebuild business confidence and improve service delivery in eThekwini, focusing on areas like water supply, tourism infrastructure, and law enforcement.

Electricity Crisis Response: The National Electricity Crisis Committee has coordinated efforts between government, state-owned enterprises, and private partners to mitigate load shedding and stabilize energy supply.

Rail and Port Recovery: Collaboration with Transnet has facilitated operational recovery in rail and port sectors, helping to restore lost volumes and improve logistics.

Broadening the Scope of Partnerships

South Africa’s partnership efforts extend beyond economic reforms:

Gender-Based Violence and Femicide: A national strategy developed in collaboration with civil society aims to end these societal issues.

HIV/AIDS and Development: Through bodies like the South African National Aids Council and the Human Resource Development Council, government and civil society work together to address health challenges and promote human development.

A History of Cooperation as a Blueprint for the Future

President Ramaphosa highlighted South Africa’s rich history of dialogue and coordination, emphasizing how these principles guided the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. Collaborative efforts saved lives and livelihoods, demonstrating the power of partnerships.

As South Africa prepares to share its vision for inclusive growth on the global stage at Davos, the President urged global companies to join forces with governments and entrepreneurs in emerging markets. By fostering sustainable development and cooperation, South Africa seeks to ensure that no one is left behind in the pursuit of progress.