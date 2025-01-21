ALP Group Unveils Revolutionary Paint Protection Film at Bharat Mobility Expo

ALP Group has introduced its cutting-edge Paint Protection Film (PPF) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi, poised to transform vehicle care and maintenance. Available in three variants—Defender, Armor, and Ranger—the film is designed to provide unparalleled protection and aesthetic beauty for vehicles.

The PPF, the result of ALP Group's 40 years of expertise, is crafted with self-healing technology and UV resistance. It is built to withstand harsh conditions, offering a seamless finish that ensures long-lasting durability. Managing Director Tejbir Singh Anand emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

This launch positions ALP Group as a key player in the automotive protection industry, aiming to reach a global market via an expansive network. With its diverse product portfolio, ALP Group is set on creating impactful solutions and solidifying its reputation in the sector worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)