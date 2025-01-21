Left Menu

NTT DATA Business Solutions Clinches Global Top Employer Award

NTT DATA Business Solutions is recognized as a Global Top Employer for 2025 by the Top Employers Institute, marking the third consecutive win. The company was honored for its outstanding HR policies and practices aimed at fostering employee growth and innovation across its global workforce.

Updated: 21-01-2025 11:33 IST
NTT DATA Business Solutions Clinches Global Top Employer Award
NTT DATA Business Solutions has once again been honored with the Global Top Employer award for 2025, recognized by the Top Employers Institute for its exemplary HR policies worldwide.

Norbert Rotter, CEO, emphasized the company's commitment to a people-focused approach, highlighting the dedication of its 16,000-strong workforce in driving forward NTT DATA's innovative solutions.

The achievement underscores the firm's consistent investment in employee development, as noted by Gaurav Agarwal and Tirumala Koduri, further cementing its status as a leading employer in various regions, including its recent recognition in Switzerland.

