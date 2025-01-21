Left Menu

Chanakya University Celebrates Inaugural Convocation with Inspiring Messages

Chanakya University held its first convocation, Deekshanta Samarambha 2025, at its Bangalore campus, featuring speeches by luminaries including Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. The event highlighted the university's commitment to excellence and compassionate leadership, celebrating the achievements of its first graduating class.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:43 IST
Chanakya University Celebrates Inaugural Convocation with Inspiring Messages
Deekshanta Samarambha 2025 - First Convocation ceremony of Chanakya University. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chanakya University in Bangalore marked a significant milestone with its inaugural convocation, Deekshanta Samarambha 2025. Held at the university's global campus, the event drew a prestigious gathering of dignitaries, faculty, students, and proud parents. Prof. Yashavantha Dongre, Vice Chancellor, welcomed attendees to the celebration.

Karnataka's Governor, Sri Thaawarchand Gehlot, praised the university's principles of collective philanthropy and commitment to social aspirations, sending his best wishes to the university's community. Dr. M. C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education, commended the institution for empowering students as future global leaders and its contributions to societal transformation.

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi delivered a compelling convocation address, emphasizing the importance of compassion in creating a just society and advocating for child rights. The ceremony honored outstanding achievers among the first graduating cohort and underscored Chanakya University's dedication to innovative, inclusive education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025