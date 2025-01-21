Chanakya University Celebrates Inaugural Convocation with Inspiring Messages

Chanakya University in Bangalore marked a significant milestone with its inaugural convocation, Deekshanta Samarambha 2025. Held at the university's global campus, the event drew a prestigious gathering of dignitaries, faculty, students, and proud parents. Prof. Yashavantha Dongre, Vice Chancellor, welcomed attendees to the celebration.

Karnataka's Governor, Sri Thaawarchand Gehlot, praised the university's principles of collective philanthropy and commitment to social aspirations, sending his best wishes to the university's community. Dr. M. C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education, commended the institution for empowering students as future global leaders and its contributions to societal transformation.

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi delivered a compelling convocation address, emphasizing the importance of compassion in creating a just society and advocating for child rights. The ceremony honored outstanding achievers among the first graduating cohort and underscored Chanakya University's dedication to innovative, inclusive education.

