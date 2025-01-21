Epsilon Carbon Launches Eco-Friendly Terrablack Line, Pioneers Sustainability in Carbon Black Industry

In a bid to transform the carbon black industry towards sustainability, Epsilon Carbon unveiled its new product line, Terrablack, at the India International Tire Exhibition in New Delhi. The event saw industry stalwarts like Sajjan Jindal of JSW Group alongside Epsilon Carbon's leaders.

Terrablack has been meticulously developed over 24 months, utilizing recovered carbon black and tire-derived oil. This line targets the demanding needs of both tire and non-tire sectors with its eco-friendly solutions. Innovations such as Terrablack 3310 cater specifically to heavy-duty tire treads, while Terrablack 6615 is designed for versatility, suitable for tire sidewalls and more.

Vikram Handa of Epsilon Carbon emphasized the commitment to sustainable innovations, highlighting plans to open an integrated tire recycling facility in Karnataka by FY26. This plant will recycle 30,000 tons of tires annually, furthering their circular economy vision.

