Aero India Show 2025 Causes Travel Disruptions at Kempegowda Airport

Commercial flights at Kempegowda International Airport will face disruptions from February 5 to 14 due to the Aero India Show 2025. Passengers are advised to check with airlines for updated schedules and stay informed via traffic advisories. The airshow features global aerospace vendors and the Indian Air Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:42 IST
  India

Commercial flights at Kempegowda International Airport are set to be impacted from February 5 to 14 due to the forthcoming Aero India Show 2025. The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has issued a passenger advisory alerting travelers about airspace closures.

These temporary closures, spanning a few hours each day, are necessitated by the airshow to be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka. As a result, BIAL urges passengers to liaise with airlines for updated flight schedules and plan their journeys accordingly.

BIAL also advises all passengers to stay informed via travel advisories from traffic enforcement agencies to navigate disruptions effectively. 'Aero India' remains India's premier aerospace and defense exhibition, where global aero vendors and the Indian Air Force display spectacular aerobatic performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

