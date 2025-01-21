India Secures $250 Million Beverage Sector Investment at WEF

In a landmark announcement at the World Economic Forum in Davos, India has secured a substantial investment from Belgium-based AB InBev. Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, revealed the company would inject USD 250 million into India's beverage sector over the next two to three years. This move underscores India's burgeoning appeal as a global investment hub.

States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and regions in South India are set to benefit from these investments. Paswan emphasized that strategic collaborations in the food processing and beverage industries are being forged at the WEF, with India positioning itself as a vital player in international markets.

The Union Minister highlighted India's dedication to fostering international partnerships, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of enhancing India's dynamic market presence globally. Initiatives like World Food India further exemplify the nation's commitment to innovation and technological exchange on a worldwide stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)