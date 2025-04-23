Left Menu

India's Alcoholic Beverage Sector Eyes Global Expansion

India's alcoholic beverage industry is poised for global growth with plans to increase exports from USD 370.5 million to USD 1 billion by 2030. Officials urge the industry to explore new markets and enhance product quality. Emphasis on advancing export potential and value-added processing continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:52 IST
India's Alcoholic Beverage Sector Eyes Global Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's alcoholic beverage industry is gearing up for substantial growth in the international market, with officials stating that exports could surge to USD 1 billion by 2030 from the current USD 370.5 million. The country boasts a wealth of products, including gin, beer, wine, and rum, ready to captivate global buyers.

At Alcobev India, a conclave organized by the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverages Companies (CIABC), APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev emphasized the need to explore fresh markets beyond India's robust domestic demand. He highlighted the opportunity of mutual recognition agreements, particularly the forthcoming deal with Australia covering organic products, including organic wine.

Food Processing Secretary Subrata Gupta urged the sector to focus on value-added products and reduce wastage. He drew comparisons with countries like Thailand and Brazil, which process a significant portion of their agricultural produce, suggesting that added value could substantially benefit India's farmers and producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025