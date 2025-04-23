India's Alcoholic Beverage Sector Eyes Global Expansion

India's alcoholic beverage industry is gearing up for substantial growth in the international market, with officials stating that exports could surge to USD 1 billion by 2030 from the current USD 370.5 million. The country boasts a wealth of products, including gin, beer, wine, and rum, ready to captivate global buyers.

At Alcobev India, a conclave organized by the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverages Companies (CIABC), APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev emphasized the need to explore fresh markets beyond India's robust domestic demand. He highlighted the opportunity of mutual recognition agreements, particularly the forthcoming deal with Australia covering organic products, including organic wine.

Food Processing Secretary Subrata Gupta urged the sector to focus on value-added products and reduce wastage. He drew comparisons with countries like Thailand and Brazil, which process a significant portion of their agricultural produce, suggesting that added value could substantially benefit India's farmers and producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)