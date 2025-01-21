Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives of Two Women

In a span of a day, two women were tragically killed in separate road accidents in the southern part of the city, according to police statements released on Tuesday.

The first tragedy involved 27-year-old Debasree Mondal, a resident of Survey Park, who suffered fatal injuries after a WBTC bus collided with the motorcycle on which she was riding pillion. The accident, occurring at approximately 6:30 a.m., left her husband and daughter injured as they were en route to school. Despite wearing a helmet, Mondal was pronounced dead at Baghajatin State General Hospital. Police have since arrested the bus driver and seized the vehicle involved.

Hours later, another woman, 50-year-old Prabhati Gond, was hit by an unidentified vehicle while cycling in Parnasree. The incident happened around 11:40 p.m., and left both Gond and her husband injured. Unfortunately, Gond did not survive her injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. Her husband is currently receiving treatment, and police have launched an investigation to locate the unknown vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

