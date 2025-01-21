Left Menu

Major Shake-Up in Pharma: Sequent Scientific's Strategic Amalgamation

The Competition Commission of India has approved Sequent Scientific Ltd.'s proposed amalgamation with nine entities, aiming to bolster its standing in the animal and human healthcare segments. This strategic move includes entities like SRL and Viyash. Additionally, Majesty II Pte Ltd's acquisition of Manjushree Technopack Ltd. was also approved.

Updated: 21-01-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:55 IST
The Competition Commission of India has given the green light to Sequent Scientific Ltd.'s ambitious amalgamation of nine entities. This strategic move is set to strengthen SSL's position in both animal and human healthcare markets.

The amalgamation encompasses several interconnected steps, involving SRL, Viyash, Symed Labs, and other entities folding into SSL as the ultimate entity. As per the CCI statement, the aim is to streamline operations.

Additionally, Majesty II Pte Ltd's acquisition of Manjushree Technopack's majority equity from AI Lenarco Midco has been approved, marking significant consolidation in the Indian pharma and packaging sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

