Philips and Imbuto Foundation Collaborate to Revolutionize Healthcare in Rwanda with 390 Handheld Ultrasound Devices

Global health technology leader Philips has partnered with Imbuto Foundation, a Rwandan NGO, to enhance the country’s healthcare infrastructure by supplying 390 Lumify handheld ultrasound devices. Funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, this initiative is set to transform medical imaging capabilities in Rwanda, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

Expanding Access to Advanced Medical Imaging

The Philips Lumify ultrasound device combines innovative transducer technology with a smartphone or tablet app, offering portable, high-quality diagnostic imaging. This portability makes it ideal for point-of-care scenarios, including emergency medicine, critical care, and prenatal maternal healthcare. With its user-friendly design and tele-ultrasound capability, the device enables real-time remote collaboration, empowering healthcare professionals to consult specialists during patient scans.

Collaborative Vision for Improved Healthcare

Joe Harb, Senior Program Officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, emphasized the importance of introducing health technologies in underserved areas:

"By providing healthcare professionals with the tools needed to deliver high-quality care, we are proud to build a stronger and more resilient healthcare system in Rwanda to drive change."

The initiative aligns with Imbuto Foundation’s mission to empower healthcare professionals.

"This partnership comes at a pivotal moment, reinforcing our efforts to enhance healthcare access and quality for all," said Vugayabagabo Jackson, Deputy Director General in charge of Programmes at Imbuto Foundation.

Training to Sustain Impact

Following the device handover ceremony, Philips conducted a "Train the Trainer" program for 20 ultrasound technologists from the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC). The training provided both theoretical knowledge and hands-on practice, equipping participants with the skills to utilize the devices effectively. These technologists will pass on their expertise to health workers in rural areas, including nurses, midwives, and clinical officers, ensuring the sustainable use of the technology.

Building a Resilient Healthcare Ecosystem

The Philips Lumify devices include advanced tele-ultrasound capabilities, enabling midwives and nurses to collaborate remotely with specialists. During scans, the device streams live ultrasound images, camera feed, and voice data for real-time expert consultation, bridging the gap between remote and advanced healthcare centers.

Future Endeavors

The initiative represents a significant milestone in Rwanda’s healthcare transformation journey. Philips, Imbuto Foundation, and the Ministry of Health plan to continue close collaboration to provide ongoing training and technical support for healthcare professionals. This holistic approach ensures optimal use of the Lumify devices, improving diagnostics and patient outcomes.

A Decade of Progress

Rwanda has seen remarkable improvements in health outcomes over the past 20 years, and this initiative builds on that progress. Eddy Rizk, Business Leader for Ultrasound at Philips META, highlighted the impact:

"By supplying portable, point-of-care ultrasound devices and comprehensive training, we are not only supporting Imbuto Foundation’s vision but also improving the quality of life for countless individuals."

Conclusion

This collaboration between Philips, Imbuto Foundation, and global partners like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation exemplifies the power of innovation and strategic partnerships in driving healthcare transformation. With enhanced medical imaging technology and comprehensive training, Rwanda is poised to make significant strides in healthcare delivery, particularly in underserved communities.