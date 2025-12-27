TSMC Evacuates Headquarters Amid Hsinchu Earthquake
TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, reported Saturday that a minor earthquake led to evacuations at its Hsinchu Science Park headquarters. Ensuring employee safety, TSMC conducted outdoor evacuations and headcounts. Despite the disruption, all safety systems at the facilities continued to function normally, as per the company's statement.
TSMC, the global leader in contract chip production, announced on Saturday that its headquarters at Hsinchu Science Park was partially evacuated after an earthquake.
The company emphasized that personnel safety remains a priority, initiating outdoor evacuations and headcounts as part of their emergency response protocol.
Despite the tremor, TSMC assured that work safety systems across all its facilities continued to operate effectively, according to their brief statement.
