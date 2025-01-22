Andhra Pradesh Secures Global Investment Milestones at WEF

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored his mission to establish the state as a prominent global investment hub, engaging in strategic discussions focused on renewable energy, agriculture, and advanced technology.

Naidu met top executives from global corporations like Unilever, DP World Group, Petronas, Google Cloud, PepsiCo, and AstraZeneca to explore investment opportunities. A notable highlight was his interaction with philanthropist Bill Gates, aiming to tap global expertise for Andhra Pradesh's socio-economic objectives. A major development was the signing of an MoU with Greenko to advance renewable energy efforts.

Roundtable discussions further set the agenda, focusing on natural farming and green energy, while showcasing Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure and investment-friendly policies. Complementing these efforts, a Rs1.4 lakh crore investment from ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel was announced for a steel project in Anakapalli, alongside plans for a solar manufacturing plant with HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited.

