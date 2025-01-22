Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Secures Global Investment Milestones at WEF

On the third day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spearheaded discussions to bolster the state as a global investment hub. Key meetings with industry giants and a landmark MoU with Greenko highlight the focus on renewable energy and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 10:53 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored his mission to establish the state as a prominent global investment hub, engaging in strategic discussions focused on renewable energy, agriculture, and advanced technology.

Naidu met top executives from global corporations like Unilever, DP World Group, Petronas, Google Cloud, PepsiCo, and AstraZeneca to explore investment opportunities. A notable highlight was his interaction with philanthropist Bill Gates, aiming to tap global expertise for Andhra Pradesh's socio-economic objectives. A major development was the signing of an MoU with Greenko to advance renewable energy efforts.

Roundtable discussions further set the agenda, focusing on natural farming and green energy, while showcasing Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure and investment-friendly policies. Complementing these efforts, a Rs1.4 lakh crore investment from ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel was announced for a steel project in Anakapalli, alongside plans for a solar manufacturing plant with HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

