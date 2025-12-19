Left Menu

Ladakh's Development Journey: Renewable Energy, Infrastructure, and Tourism

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, discussed ongoing efforts for the region's development, highlighting proposals for statehood, infrastructure projects, and renewable energy advancements. The Central government is focused on addressing issues constructively. Gupta also emphasized year-round tourism and noted government support in various initiatives.

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, emphasized ongoing efforts to address the region's pressing issues. He assured stakeholders of the Central government's commitment to resolving concerns constructively, with proposals for statehood and constitutional safeguards under review.

In Delhi, Ladakh representatives met with the Ministry of Home Affairs' sub-committee, negotiating their primary demand for statehood and Sixth Schedule status. Gupta addressed criticism over climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, noting actions taken align with the country's interests.

Infrastructure and renewable energy projects are advancing, with significant support from the Centre. These include solar and geothermal projects, aimed at transforming Ladakh into an energy hub. Tourism is also a key focus, with efforts to make it a year-round attraction.

