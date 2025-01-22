Left Menu

India Secures Landmark Investments at WEF Davos Meetings

During the WEF meetings in Davos, India announced major investments, with sectors like beverage, steel, and infrastructure leading. Maharashtra alone secured Rs6,25,457 crore, promising 92,000 jobs. In discussions, safety technologies in railways received attention, while Swiss and Indian entities explored possible collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:12 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/@AshwiniVaishnaw). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw engaged in pivotal meetings at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, where he discussed significant rail safety technologies with the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) delegation. This dialogue underscores India's commitment to advancing its railway infrastructure.

Complementing this, Vaishnaw visited Stadler Rail's coach manufacturing plant as India recorded remarkable investment successes in Davos. Eight Indian states have successfully attracted massive investment proposals, which promise to fortify the economic landscape significantly.

At WEF, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan announced AB InBev's commitment to invest USD 250 million in India's beverage industry over the next few years. States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana have emerged as key investment destinations, with Maharashtra reporting investment agreements worth Rs6,25,457 crore, projecting the creation of 92,000 jobs across various sectors. Additionally, Telangana secured MoUs with MEIL, promising substantial economic gains.

Andhra Pradesh has also attracted significant investment proposals, particularly from ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel for a comprehensive steel project in Anakapalli. The WEF meeting in Davos, scheduled for January 2025, will focus on global collaboration under the theme 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

