Top Brass Review Kishtwar Security: A Unified Approach

Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti and Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar's visit to Kishtwar aimed to review security and operational preparedness. Key discussions involved improving inter-agency coordination and public interaction to strengthen peace in the district. The visit underscores commitment to fostering peace and collaboration among security and administrative forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-04-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 00:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti, alongside Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, visited Kishtwar district recently to evaluate its security and operational preparedness. This high-level engagement underscores the administration's dedication to sustaining peace and enhancing coordination among various agencies.

Accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police Shridhar Patil, the officials held a comprehensive meeting where Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar, Naresh Singh, detailed counter-insurgency operations, and crime trends. This meeting saw participation from senior officers across the Army, CRPF, and local police, highlighting the collaborative approach being adopted.

Key focus areas included inter-agency coordination, intelligence sharing, and proactive policing strategies. The IGP stressed operational readiness and community involvement, especially ahead of upcoming festivals and religious events. All stakeholders committed to working collectively to ensure peace and security in Kishtwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

