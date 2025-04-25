Left Menu

Virat Kohli's RCB Triumphs Over Rajasthan Royals: A Masterclass in Timing

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Virat Kohli, secured an 11-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. Kohli highlighted the batting strategy focusing on timing rather than forcing shots. He scored 70 runs, supported by Padikkal's 50. RCB defended their total well with Hazlewood's key performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-04-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 00:04 IST
Virat Kohli's RCB Triumphs Over Rajasthan Royals: A Masterclass in Timing
Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli praised the team's batting strategy after a narrow 11-run victory against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL encounter on Thursday. The team's focus on timing rather than forced shots contributed to a competitive total essential for their win.

Batting first, Kohli excelled with a 70-run innings off 42 balls, forming a crucial 95-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 50 from 27 balls. Their efforts helped RCB reach a formidable 205 for five.

Though Rajasthan Royals initially appeared in control at 110 for two, RCB's bowlers, especially Josh Hazlewood with figures of 4/33, successfully restrained them to 194 for nine, marking RCB's first home win of the season after three losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025