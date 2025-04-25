Virat Kohli's RCB Triumphs Over Rajasthan Royals: A Masterclass in Timing
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Virat Kohli, secured an 11-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. Kohli highlighted the batting strategy focusing on timing rather than forcing shots. He scored 70 runs, supported by Padikkal's 50. RCB defended their total well with Hazlewood's key performance.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli praised the team's batting strategy after a narrow 11-run victory against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL encounter on Thursday. The team's focus on timing rather than forced shots contributed to a competitive total essential for their win.
Batting first, Kohli excelled with a 70-run innings off 42 balls, forming a crucial 95-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 50 from 27 balls. Their efforts helped RCB reach a formidable 205 for five.
Though Rajasthan Royals initially appeared in control at 110 for two, RCB's bowlers, especially Josh Hazlewood with figures of 4/33, successfully restrained them to 194 for nine, marking RCB's first home win of the season after three losses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
