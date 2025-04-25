Virat Kohli's RCB Triumphs Over Rajasthan Royals: A Masterclass in Timing

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli praised the team's batting strategy after a narrow 11-run victory against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL encounter on Thursday. The team's focus on timing rather than forced shots contributed to a competitive total essential for their win.

Batting first, Kohli excelled with a 70-run innings off 42 balls, forming a crucial 95-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 50 from 27 balls. Their efforts helped RCB reach a formidable 205 for five.

Though Rajasthan Royals initially appeared in control at 110 for two, RCB's bowlers, especially Josh Hazlewood with figures of 4/33, successfully restrained them to 194 for nine, marking RCB's first home win of the season after three losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)