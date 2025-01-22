Left Menu

Edenred Appoints Minaxi Indra as Managing Director to Propel India's Growth

Edenred, a global leader in digital workplace platforms, appoints Minaxi Indra as Managing Director to spearhead its growth strategy in India. With over 22 years of leadership across tech and SaaS sectors, Minaxi aims to strengthen Edenred's position by focusing on innovation and strategic partnerships.

Minaxi Indra, Managing Director, Edenred India. Image Credit: ANI
Edenred, the global frontrunner in digital solutions for workplaces, has named Minaxi Indra as the new Managing Director for its Indian operations. This strategic move is poised to further Edenred's growth trajectory in the vibrant Indian market.

Indra brings an impressive portfolio with more than 22 years of experience in leadership roles at major firms such as upGrad, Uber, and LinkedIn. Her extensive expertise in technology and SaaS industries is expected to bolster Edenred India's efforts to drive innovation and expand its footprint.

Under her guidance, Edenred plans to leverage both organic and inorganic levers, aiming for strategic partnerships and potential mergers within the fintech sector. The company has seen remarkable revenue growth and is now looking to enhance its offerings by doubling down on innovation and customer-centric strategies.

