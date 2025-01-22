India Spurs Logistics Revolution with 434 Projects Under Gati Shakti

In a substantial move to bolster India's logistics infrastructure, the Ministry of Finance has announced the identification of 434 projects under the ambitious PM Gati Shakti initiative. Through a post on X, the Ministry emphasized that these projects, part of the three principal economic corridor programmes, will significantly enhance multi-modal connectivity, ensuring logistic efficiency and reduced costs for the nation.

The initiative, which carries a substantial financial plan of Rs. 11.17 lakh crore, highlights three key economic corridors: the Energy, Mineral, and Cement Corridors; Port Connectivity Corridors; and High Traffic Density Corridors. These corridors aim to streamline transportation networks, meeting the increasing demand for efficient logistics especially in vital sectors like energy, cement, and port operations.

The Ministry further detailed progress with more than 91 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals already commissioned and 234 in-principle approvals granted. The GCT is rapidly scaling up multimodal logistics facilities, in line with the government's commitment to economic growth and infrastructure development goals outlined in the Union Budget for 2024-25.

Substantial progress has been reported under the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal programme. By the end of October 2024, 91 terminals were operational and the Ministry has received 339 applications for new terminals. Notably, 234 projects have received in-principle approval, keeping pace with the initiative's accelerated implementation.

A closer look reveals that 192 projects are part of the Energy, Mineral, and Cement Corridors, 200 under High Traffic Density Routes, and 42 focusing on Port Connectivity. Detailed Project Reports have been completed for 156 projects, with 68 already sanctioned, covering 6,290 km of track length at a cost of Rs. 1,11,663 crore.

Furthermore, 88 projects covering 10,603 km are under appraisal and inter-ministerial discussions, with estimated costs of Rs. 2,25,301 crore. This corridor-specific strategy aims to revolutionize India's logistics sector by boosting efficiency and cutting costs, aligning with the 2024-25 Union Budget's aspiration to develop a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India through strategic infrastructure investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)