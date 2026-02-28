Left Menu

Vice President Calls Journalists to Combat Fake News

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the pivotal role of journalists in combating misinformation during IIMC's 57th convocation. He encouraged graduates to become agents of positive change, reflecting on the media landscape's evolution with AI and the creator economy's impact. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also attended.

Vice President Calls Journalists to Combat Fake News
  • Country:
  • India

During the 57th convocation of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the significant challenges posed by fake news and stressed the responsibility of journalists to uphold the truth. Addressing the esteemed gathering, Radhakrishnan encouraged the graduates to become catalysts for positive societal change.

The Vice President noted the evolving media landscape, reshaped by technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and immersive storytelling. He emphasized how these innovations and social platforms have redefined story creation and consumption in modern times.

Radhakrishnan also highlighted the growing importance of the AVGC sector—animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics—as part of the broader creator economy. Union Minister and IIMC Chancellor Ashwini Vaishnaw graced the occasion with his presence, further underscoring the event's significance.

