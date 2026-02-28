U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker Linked to Iran Sanction Evasion

The United States is moving to claim ownership of the Motor Tanker Skipper, an oil tanker seized in December, along with 1.8 million barrels of crude oil cargo supplied by Venezuelan state-owned PDVSA, as stated by the Justice Department on Friday. The department's complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, claims a scheme dating back to 2021 to facilitate the shipment and sale of petroleum products benefitting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is under U.S. sanctions.

The department asserts the Skipper transported crude oil from Iran and Venezuela, using illicit tactics like location spoofing, false flags, and other methods to evade sanctions. As part of the forfeiture process, the U.S. aims to permanently seize the vessel and its cargo. Analysis from Reuters indicates U.S. forces have intercepted 10 tankers since December, releasing at least two to the interim Venezuelan government.

The latest interception saw U.S. military seizing a sanctioned oil tanker in the Indian Ocean, marking the third such incident in the region. The Skipper, seized near Venezuela while flying Guyana's flag (allegedly illegitimately), was reported to be originally Cuba-bound before being redirected to an unspecified Asian country. Trump administration officials continue to press Venezuela's interim government for oil access and reforms, as U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasizes an end to financing regimes that threaten the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)