ILO Strengthens Awareness on Human Rights and Responsible Business Conduct in Türkiye’s Agricultural Supply Chain

In December 2024, the International Labour Organization (ILO) Office for Türkiye conducted a series of information seminars on Human Rights and Due Diligence for Decent Work as part of the Integrated Model for the Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labour in Seasonal Agriculture in Hazelnut Harvesting in Türkiye. The seminars, held in Ordu (December 13) and Sakarya (December 20), aimed to promote awareness of international frameworks on responsible business conduct and to contribute to the elimination of child labour in Türkiye’s agricultural sector.

A total of 70 participants, including representatives from the private sector, hazelnut-exporting companies, and social partners, engaged in discussions about the ILO Fundamental Conventions, the ILO Tripartite Declaration of Principles on Multinational Enterprises and Social Policy (MNE Declaration), and the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (EUCS3D), adopted in July 2024.

Seminar Highlights in Ordu and Sakarya

The seminar in Ordu began with opening speeches by Ayşegül Özbek Kansu, Senior Project Coordinator of ILO Office for Türkiye; Mustafa Bozkurt, Labour Expert; and Dursun Oğuz Gürsoy, Vice Chairman of the Black Sea Exporters’ Associations. The event included a presentation on supply chain practices by Dr. Nurcan Önder, an external collaborator with the ILO Office for Türkiye and former Director General of Labour.

In her presentation, Dr. Önder provided an in-depth overview of:

The history and evolution of responsible supply chain practices.

Best practices from European countries.

Key aspects of the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive.

Recent developments in combating forced labour.

The question-and-answer session in Ordu included discussions about public-private partnerships, supply chain traceability challenges, and the need for regulatory and training initiatives. Participants emphasized the importance of involving commodity exchanges and agricultural chambers to enhance coordination and address systemic issues.

The seminar in Sakarya, attended by Üzeyir Kıdık (Sales Director of Balsu Operation Committee), Hasan Balcı (District Governor of Ferizli, Sakarya), and various private sector representatives, followed a similar structure. ILO Türkiye Director Yasser Hassan, Labour Expert Serdar Uğurlu, and Senior Project Coordinator Ayşegül Özbek Kansu delivered opening speeches, focusing on the need for responsible business conduct.

Participants raised questions about the global implications of the EU directive, including its reflections in the U.S. and China and criticisms from countries like Germany. Discussions emphasized Türkiye's focus on export markets and adherence to human rights obligations to maintain a competitive edge.

Key Takeaways and Policy Recommendations

The seminars underscored that responsible business practices respecting human rights are no longer optional but essential. According to ILO Director Yasser Hassan, the EU directive marks a paradigm shift in labour management, evolving from a vertical government-led structure to a horizontal model involving all stakeholders, including the private sector.

Hassan highlighted that:

Private companies are increasingly required to adopt sustainability, profitability, and human rights standards in their operations.

The directive’s adoption reflects growing demands from civil society and business communities for ethical practices in global supply chains.

Concepts such as labour rights, sustainability, and environmental responsibility are being redefined in modern business management.

The seminars concluded with recommendations to strengthen the alignment of Türkiye’s agricultural supply chain with international standards, focusing on child labour elimination, educational access for vulnerable children, and enhanced collaboration among public and private sectors.

The Way Forward

The ILO reaffirmed its commitment to fostering responsible business conduct in Türkiye by promoting projects that enhance working conditions, eliminate child labour, and ensure sustainability in the hazelnut supply chain. These seminars served as a platform for dialogue between the private sector, government agencies, and social partners, contributing to Türkiye’s broader efforts to meet international labour and business standards.

The ILO’s ongoing initiatives aim to create a model that can be replicated in other regions and industries worldwide, reflecting a collective determination to uphold human rights in global supply chains.