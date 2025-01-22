Navigating the Parade: Traffic Advisory for Delhi's Full Dress Rehearsal

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory warning commuters about potential disruptions in central Delhi on Thursday, with the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade set to affect vehicular movement.

The rehearsal, mirroring the Republic Day parade route, will commence at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk to Red Fort. Key roads such as Kartavyapath, Tilak Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg will face restrictions.

Commuters are urged to avoid these areas from 9.30 am to 1 pm. While metro services remain operational, city buses face diversions at multiple points. Authorities emphasize adherence to traffic regulations and encourage timely travel planning.

