NSD's Captivating Return: Winter Theatre Festival 2025 Set for December

The National School of Drama (NSD) is making a grand comeback with its 'Winter Theatre Festival' 2025, set to begin on December 26. This annual event marks a celebration of theatrical excellence, reviving some of the most beloved productions from NSD's Repertory Company.

The festival opens with 'Taj Mahal Ka Tender', a cutting satire on contemporary bureaucratic systems and social inconsistencies. Over three days, theatre enthusiasts will be treated to performances by senior NSD actors, including Chittaranjan Tripathi and Shrivardhan Trivedi, at the NCUI Auditorium and Convention Centre.

This year marks the first instance of the festival being held in South Delhi, promising an unforgettable experience through outstanding performances, skilled direction, and compelling stagecraft. Notable productions like 'Babu Ji' and 'Mai Ri Main Kase Kahun' will showcase a blend of humor, folk traditions, and emotional narratives, with contributions from artists such as Rajesh Singh and Pooja Gupta. The festival concludes on December 28.

