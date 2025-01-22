Left Menu

Prayagraj Prepares for Record-Breaking Mauni Amavasya with 150+ Special Trains

The Prayagraj Railway Division plans to operate over 150 special trains to manage the influx of devotees for Mauni Amavasya on January 29. Color-coded ticketing and shelters are also set up for convenience. This effort marks a new milestone, exceeding the previous record of 85 trains in 2019.

In a bid to accommodate the massive influx of devotees for Mauni Amavasya on January 29, the Prayagraj Railway Division has unveiled plans to operate more than 150 special fair trains, according to officials on Wednesday.

The trains will serve all nine stations within Prayagraj, facilitating seamless transit to the Maha Kumbh celebrations. Initiatives include color-coded ticketing and shelter arrangements to enhance passenger experience.

Senior PRO Amit Malviya stated that the venture projects a significant increase from the 85 trains managed during Kumbh 2019. Upwards of 10 crore devotees are expected, with 10-20 percent anticipated to travel by rail.

