Left Menu

Pritika Auto Industries Gears Up for Major Tractor Manufacturer Partnership

Pritika Auto Industries has begun production for a multinational tractor manufacturer. This partnership is projected to add Rs 20 crore annually to the company's order book, with expectations of reaching cumulative orders of Rs 80-100 crore over the next four to five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:09 IST
Pritika Auto Industries Gears Up for Major Tractor Manufacturer Partnership
  • Country:
  • India

Pritika Auto Industries, known for its precision-engineered tractor components, has announced a significant new production venture with a multinational tractor manufacturer. This strategic move is anticipated to bring an influx of Rs 20 crore into the company's order book annually.

The partnership marks an important growth milestone, involving key components such as hydraulic cylinders and tube cylinders. Pritika Auto expresses confidence in the venture's long-term potential, projecting a cumulative order value of Rs 80 to Rs 100 crore over several years.

Harpreet S Nibber, Managing Director, emphasizes their commitment to quality and expansion plans, highlighted by a recent Rs 49.90 crore rights issue. The company maintains a strong credit rating, building on its reputation with major manufacturers like Escorts Kubota and Mahindra & Mahindra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025