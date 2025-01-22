Pritika Auto Industries Gears Up for Major Tractor Manufacturer Partnership
Pritika Auto Industries has begun production for a multinational tractor manufacturer. This partnership is projected to add Rs 20 crore annually to the company's order book, with expectations of reaching cumulative orders of Rs 80-100 crore over the next four to five years.
Pritika Auto Industries, known for its precision-engineered tractor components, has announced a significant new production venture with a multinational tractor manufacturer. This strategic move is anticipated to bring an influx of Rs 20 crore into the company's order book annually.
The partnership marks an important growth milestone, involving key components such as hydraulic cylinders and tube cylinders. Pritika Auto expresses confidence in the venture's long-term potential, projecting a cumulative order value of Rs 80 to Rs 100 crore over several years.
Harpreet S Nibber, Managing Director, emphasizes their commitment to quality and expansion plans, highlighted by a recent Rs 49.90 crore rights issue. The company maintains a strong credit rating, building on its reputation with major manufacturers like Escorts Kubota and Mahindra & Mahindra.
