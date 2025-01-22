Ryan International School Expands Innovative Learning Footprint in Hyderabad

Ryan International School is making significant strides in expanding its educational presence in Hyderabad by introducing two new campuses in Kompally and Gandi Maisamma, set to begin operations in April 2025. The campuses, encompassing a combined area of 2.4 lakh square feet, aim to provide a forward-thinking and comprehensive learning environment for students from Montessori 1 to Grade 12.

Building on a strong foundation in Hyderabad, Ryan Group already operates schools in Kondapur and manages other local institutions. Dr. Grace Pinto, Managing Director of Ryan Group, emphasizes, "Our purpose goes beyond conventional education. We're cultivating gateways for students to evolve into global citizens and innovative thinkers."

The campuses will each accommodate 2,200 students, maintaining a student-teacher ratio of 12:1 for junior years and 15:1 for senior grades. Amenities such as innovation labs, media studios, and art rooms support a curriculum that encourages experiential learning. The school's distinctive programs include an English Language Enrichment Program and a Math Centre of Excellence, alongside offerings like the Beyond Breaking News for journalism exposure and STEM initiatives for student engagement.

To foster overall growth, the schools will implement the KASSM framework—which stands for Knowledge, Attitude, Skills, Social, and Moral Values—and establish an Ikigai Centre of Learning. Sport, health, and safety are cornerstones, with platinum-rated safety protocols and health initiatives ensuring a secure environment. Ryan Group's nearly five-decade dedication to educational excellence continues to inspire future leaders.

