Diplomatic Rift: France and Venezuela in Staff Reduction Standoff

The French foreign affairs ministry announced on Wednesday that it had instructed the Venezuelan embassy in Paris to decrease its diplomatic personnel. The affected staff have been given five days to exit the country.

This action is in response to a similar directive issued by the Venezuelan government on January 14, which compelled Paris to limit its diplomats in Caracas. The ministry expressed strong objections to this move.

The decision escalates tensions between France and Venezuela, as both nations engage in a tit-for-tat reduction of diplomatic presence, highlighting ongoing strained relations.

