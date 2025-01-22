Left Menu

Diplomatic Rift: France and Venezuela in Staff Reduction Standoff

France has requested the Venezuelan embassy in Paris to cut down its diplomatic staff, asking those concerned to leave within five days. This decision follows Venezuela's move in January to reduce France's diplomatic presence in Caracas, a step France strongly opposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:35 IST
Diplomatic Rift: France and Venezuela in Staff Reduction Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French foreign affairs ministry announced on Wednesday that it had instructed the Venezuelan embassy in Paris to decrease its diplomatic personnel. The affected staff have been given five days to exit the country.

This action is in response to a similar directive issued by the Venezuelan government on January 14, which compelled Paris to limit its diplomats in Caracas. The ministry expressed strong objections to this move.

The decision escalates tensions between France and Venezuela, as both nations engage in a tit-for-tat reduction of diplomatic presence, highlighting ongoing strained relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025