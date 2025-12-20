Left Menu

Google Warns Employees on Visas: Reconsider Travel Amid Embassy Delays

Google has warned employees holding U.S. visas to avoid international travel due to significant delays at embassies for visa processing. The delays heighten the risk of prolonged stays outside the U.S., amid tightened vetting of H-1B visa applicants under new administration policies.

20-12-2025
Alphabet's Google has issued a cautionary notice to its employees on U.S. visas, advising them against international travel due to prolonged delays at various embassies, according to a Business Insider report.

An internal email from the tech giant's legal counsel, BAL Immigration Law, informed employees reliant on visa stamps for U.S. re-entry about extended processing times, urging them to stay within the United States.

The email highlighted that some embassies and consulates are experiencing up to 12-month delays in visa appointments, exacerbated by the Trump administration's new $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications and increased applicant vetting, including scrutinizing social media accounts.

