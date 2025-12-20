Google Warns Employees on Visas: Reconsider Travel Amid Embassy Delays

Alphabet's Google has issued a cautionary notice to its employees on U.S. visas, advising them against international travel due to prolonged delays at various embassies, according to a Business Insider report.

An internal email from the tech giant's legal counsel, BAL Immigration Law, informed employees reliant on visa stamps for U.S. re-entry about extended processing times, urging them to stay within the United States.

The email highlighted that some embassies and consulates are experiencing up to 12-month delays in visa appointments, exacerbated by the Trump administration's new $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications and increased applicant vetting, including scrutinizing social media accounts.