Left Menu

Maharashtra's Transportation Shake-Up: STA's Long-Awaited Fare Hike Decision

The Maharashtra State Transport Authority is set to meet after a 30-month gap to decide on a 14-15% fare increase for MSRTC buses. The hike, proposed under an automatic fare revision formula, aims to mitigate daily losses. The last fare adjustment was in October 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:17 IST
Maharashtra's Transportation Shake-Up: STA's Long-Awaited Fare Hike Decision
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Transport Authority (STA) is scheduled to convene on Thursday after a notable 30-month hiatus, where it may approve a proposed 14 to 15 percent fare hike for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

The fare adjustment, suggested under an automatic fare revision formula (AFRF), seeks to counterbalance MSRTC's daily financial losses, reported to be between Rs 2 to 3 crore. The proposal, aimed at stabilizing operations for the transport body which ferries over 55 lakh passengers daily, was initially submitted to STA for approval last year.

Transport officials revealed that during STA's 2022 meeting, a 17.17 percent fare hike was sanctioned for MSRTC, bringing the current fare structure into effect by October that year. The authority, which legally should meet twice a year, hasn't met since its October 2021 session. Issues like license renewals and inter-state route permits have been delayed due to this inactivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025