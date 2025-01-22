Tragic Rail Accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon District

In a tragic accident on Wednesday evening in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, at least six people were killed after stepping off a halted train and being struck by an oncoming train. The incident involved the Pushpak Express and occurred near Pardhade station, Central Railway officials reported.

The Pushpak Express came to an unscheduled stop when someone activated the emergency chain due to rumors of sparks suggesting a fire on board, around 5 pm. Following the halt, some passengers disembarked and were hit by the Karnataka Express approaching from the opposite direction, explained Swapnil Nila, Central Railway's chief spokesperson.

District authorities mentioned that the sparks might have been caused by a 'hot axle' or 'brake-binding' and led to immediate panic among travelers. Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil, who is overseeing the situation as Jalgaon's guardian minister, stated that senior officials are on the scene conducting further assessments.

