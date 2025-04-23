Rubio's London Absence Raises Questions on U.S. Role in Ukraine Peace Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has pulled out of key peace talks in London intended to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, a representative from the State Department announced on Tuesday.

While Rubio intends to reschedule his visit to the UK, he stated that logistical issues have prevented him from participating in the discussions this week. General Keith Kellogg, President Trump's Ukraine envoy, will instead represent the United States' interests.

There are concerns that Washington's absence could signal dwindling hopes for immediate progress. President Trump aims to broker a ceasefire by May, amidst ongoing tensions and increasing European apprehension over the U.S.'s diplomatic approach toward Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)