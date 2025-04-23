Left Menu

Civil Rights Overhaul: A New Direction for Justice

The U.S. Justice Department is reassigning senior attorneys in its civil rights unit as the Trump administration shifts priorities. Changes include pausing police abuse probes and re-evaluating various civil rights protections. New mission statements and deferred resignations signify a transformative direction under Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 04:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 04:54 IST
Civil Rights Overhaul: A New Direction for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department is undergoing a significant transformation, with approximately a dozen senior career attorneys in its civil rights division being reassigned. This change comes as the division, under the Trump administration, shifts its focus away from historical priorities, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Several senior attorneys, previously working on cases involving police abuse, voting rights, and disability rights, have been directed to take on new roles amid a broader wave of reassignments and resignations that also affects attorneys involved in discrimination and voting rights cases. These shifts mark an organizational overhaul by Trump's appointee, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon.

Established to safeguard civil rights following the Civil Rights Act of 1957, the division's responsibility has broadened over decades. Under Dhillon's leadership, however, the division has halted some police abuse investigations and introduced new priorities. Employees are being offered deferred resignation packages to explore opportunities elsewhere, and emails have laid out new mission statements to redefine division expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025