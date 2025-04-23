Left Menu

Haiti's Healthcare Crisis: Hospital Closure Amid Rising Insecurity

A leading hospital in Haiti's central city of Mirebalais is shutting down due to escalating violence from gang activities. This incident, confirmed by hospital officials, underscores the critical state of the country's health sector.

Haiti's healthcare system faces yet another setback with the closure of a prominent hospital in Mirebalais, as rampant gang violence intensifies in the area. According to an internal document reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday, the decision reflects the deteriorating security situation affecting healthcare operations.

Pierre-Marie Cherenfant, Deputy Executive Director of the University Hospital of Mirebalais, confirmed to Reuters that the hospital effectively ceased operations at the beginning of April. Patients have since been transferred to other medical facilities in the region as the hospital grapples with the surging crisis.

This development is a significant blow to Haiti's already fragile healthcare sector, which struggles to provide essential services amidst ongoing security challenges and insufficient resources.

