U.S. Proposes Peace Framework Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict

A peace proposal discussed between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine involves unofficial Russian control over most regions, lifting of sanctions, partial return of occupied Kharkiv, and joint operation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The response is expected on Wednesday.

The United States is awaiting a response this Wednesday regarding a peace proposal addressing the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The framework reportedly offers unofficial recognition of Russia's control over nearly all territories occupied since the start of the war in 2022.

This proposal, shared last week, suggests that the U.S. would ease sanctions that have been in place against Russia since 2014. Notably, the framework also includes the return of a small portion of Russian-occupied Kharkiv to Ukraine.

Further terms of the proposal define the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as Ukrainian territory, though it would be operated by the U.S., supplying electricity to both Ukraine and Russia.

