Tragedy on the Tracks: Train Mishap in Maharashtra

A tragic accident in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, led to the deaths of at least six passengers who were hit by a train while stepping down from another halted train. The incident occurred near Pardhade station due to a fire rumor prompting panic and an emergency stop.

Updated: 22-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:30 IST
A tragic train accident occurred in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, leading to the deaths of at least six passengers. They were struck by an oncoming train after stepping down from their own, halted due to a fire rumor.

The tragic incident unfolded near Pardhade station, where the Pushpak Express had stopped when someone activated the emergency chain. Passengers, fearing a fire from sparks reportedly caused by a 'hot axle' or 'brake-binding', exited the train, only to be hit by the Karnataka Express on an adjacent track.

According to Central Railway's chief spokesperson Swapnil Nila, six to eight individuals lost their lives. Maharashtra's guardian minister of Jalgaon, Gulabrao Patil, stated that senior officials are on their way to the scene for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

