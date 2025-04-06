Monsoon Threatens Relief Efforts in Post-Quake Myanmar
Heavy rains in earthquake-stricken Myanmar are complicating relief efforts, posing risks of disease outbreaks. The death toll from the quake has risen to 3,471 with severe infrastructural damage. Aid agencies stress urgent need for shelter and coordinated action amid political unrest and ceasefire breaches.
In Myanmar, heavy rains over the weekend have hampered relief efforts following a devastating earthquake, raising concerns about potential disease outbreaks. Aid agencies emphasize the urgent need for tents as the number of homeless residents continues to soar.
The death toll from the March 28 quake has climbed to 3,471, with over 4,600 injured and more than 200 people missing. Relief agencies warn that the combination of unseasonal rain and extreme heat could lead to diseases like cholera among the survivors.
Despite pledges of aid from neighboring countries, internal conflict within Myanmar poses significant obstacles to effective aid distribution. Reports of ceasefire breaches further complicate the humanitarian crisis in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Viral Videos Revolutionize Dog Adoption at Nashville Shelter
New gaushala (Cow shelters) to be set up; modern cow shelters to be opened in Delhi's Ghummanhera area with a cost of Rs 40 cr: CM Gupta.
Tragedy at Shelter Home: Probe into Child Deaths Underway
Shelter Home Breakout Sparks Safety Concerns and NCW Action in Bihar
Forest Land Encroachment Dilemma in Himachal Pradesh: Seeking Shelter in Court