Monsoon Threatens Relief Efforts in Post-Quake Myanmar

In Myanmar, heavy rains over the weekend have hampered relief efforts following a devastating earthquake, raising concerns about potential disease outbreaks. Aid agencies emphasize the urgent need for tents as the number of homeless residents continues to soar.

The death toll from the March 28 quake has climbed to 3,471, with over 4,600 injured and more than 200 people missing. Relief agencies warn that the combination of unseasonal rain and extreme heat could lead to diseases like cholera among the survivors.

Despite pledges of aid from neighboring countries, internal conflict within Myanmar poses significant obstacles to effective aid distribution. Reports of ceasefire breaches further complicate the humanitarian crisis in the region.

