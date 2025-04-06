BJP Celebrates Foundation Day: Modi Highlights Good Governance

On the BJP's Foundation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, emphasizing the party's agenda of good governance and recounting its historic electoral victories.

In his message, Modi extended greetings to BJP members and reiterated the party's commitment to India's progress. He acknowledged the efforts of party workers who have tirelessly supported BJP's mission over the decades.

Celebrating three decades of growth from its modest beginnings and acknowledging its founding leaders, Modi praised BJP workers for their relentless efforts in serving the marginalized, highlighting their role in shaping a developed India.

