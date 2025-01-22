Left Menu

Indosolar Ltd's Earnings Surge: A Turnaround Story

Indosolar Ltd reported a remarkable turnaround with a net profit of Rs 10.23 crore in the December quarter, driven by a significant increase in total income. This contrasts sharply with the Rs 5.02 crore loss reported in the same quarter last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:59 IST
Indosolar Ltd's Earnings Surge: A Turnaround Story
  • Country:
  • India

Indosolar Ltd marked a significant financial turnaround by posting a net profit of Rs 10.23 crore in the December quarter, reversing last year's loss of Rs 5.02 crore during the same period.

This positive outcome was largely credited to a major boost in total income, which soared to Rs 103.90 crore from a mere Rs 8.58 lakh a year prior.

The company's financial rejuvenation, detailed in a BSE filing, underscores the impact of increased revenue driving profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025