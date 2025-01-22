Indosolar Ltd's Earnings Surge: A Turnaround Story

Indosolar Ltd marked a significant financial turnaround by posting a net profit of Rs 10.23 crore in the December quarter, reversing last year's loss of Rs 5.02 crore during the same period.

This positive outcome was largely credited to a major boost in total income, which soared to Rs 103.90 crore from a mere Rs 8.58 lakh a year prior.

The company's financial rejuvenation, detailed in a BSE filing, underscores the impact of increased revenue driving profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)