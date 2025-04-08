Diabetes During Pregnancy Linked to Higher Risk of Neurodevelopmental Disorders

A groundbreaking study has amplified concerns surrounding diabetes in pregnancy, linking it to heightened risks of neurodevelopmental disorders in children, including autism, as per researchers.

Drawing on data from over 56 million mother-child pairs, researchers determined that children born to diabetic mothers are 28% more likely to develop neurodevelopmental challenges, including a 25% heightened risk for autism. Concerns extend to ADHD and intellectual disabilities, with associated risks surging to 30% and 32%, respectively.

While genetic factors may underlie these findings, experts emphasize continuous medical support for expectant mothers at risk of diabetes. Despite the revelations, experts underscore the complexity of proving direct causation through current research methodologies.

