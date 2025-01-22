Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters

Two sisters were tragically killed in a road accident when a car collided with their two-wheeler on the Mahrajganj-Gorakhpur Road. The incident occurred on Wednesday, and the police have initiated further investigation. The sisters were identified as Noor Aysha Khatoon and Aysha Khatoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road accident on Wednesday, two sisters lost their lives after their two-wheeler was struck by a car on the Mahrajganj-Gorakhpur Road.

The victims, identified as Noor Aysha Khatoon, 28, and Aysha Khatoon, 30, were en route to the market when the fatal collision occurred, local police reported.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Further updates are expected as the inquiry progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

