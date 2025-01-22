Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters

In a tragic road accident on Wednesday, two sisters lost their lives after their two-wheeler was struck by a car on the Mahrajganj-Gorakhpur Road.

The victims, identified as Noor Aysha Khatoon, 28, and Aysha Khatoon, 30, were en route to the market when the fatal collision occurred, local police reported.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Further updates are expected as the inquiry progresses.

