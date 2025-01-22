Left Menu

Tragic Train Incident in Maharashtra: Passengers Caught Between Two Trains

A tragic accident occurred in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district when passengers of the Pushpak Express, panicking over a possible fire, jumped onto adjacent tracks and were struck by the Karnataka Express. At least 12 were killed and several injured. Emergency response teams are in action to treat the wounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalgaon | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific chain of events unfolded in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district when a perceived fire incident aboard the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express led to panic among its passengers.

Believing they were fleeing danger, at least 12 passengers leapt onto the adjacent tracks, only to be met with a devastating tragedy when they were struck by the speeding Karnataka Express from Bengaluru to Delhi.

Rescue efforts are underway, with state officials ensuring medical aid for the injured, while authorities investigate the specific cause of the initial spark incident aboard the train carriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

