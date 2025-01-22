Tragic Train Incident in Maharashtra: Passengers Caught Between Two Trains

A horrific chain of events unfolded in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district when a perceived fire incident aboard the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express led to panic among its passengers.

Believing they were fleeing danger, at least 12 passengers leapt onto the adjacent tracks, only to be met with a devastating tragedy when they were struck by the speeding Karnataka Express from Bengaluru to Delhi.

Rescue efforts are underway, with state officials ensuring medical aid for the injured, while authorities investigate the specific cause of the initial spark incident aboard the train carriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)